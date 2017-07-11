Shoot hoops with ACC stars and help fight teen cancer

Former ACC Player of the Year, All-American and national champion Nolan Smith ended his playing career in early 2016, accepting a special assistant role under Mike Krzyzewski.He stays busy in basketball helping manage the day-to-day details of the Blue Devils program. Basketball is certainly Nolan's primary passion, but he's got enough heart to spread around to other projects as well.As the local ambassador for Teen Cancer America, Smith is devoted to getting a teen-specific cancer facility built at Duke Hospital. To that end, he's the fundraising face of the upcoming Hoop-A-Thon 2017 on July 22nd at the Emily Krzyzewski Center in Durham.Countless former ACC standouts and NBA players will be on hand as celebrity "coaches" to those who sign up to participate.Shoot jumpers with famous ACC players from all three Triangle schools? Where do I sign up? (It's what you're surely asking now).Well - glad you asked. You just need to go to "" for details on how to set up a pledge account. Share your efforts on social media and collect pledges from your friends and family.Beyond that - get some shots up so you're ready to rain down swishes on the 22nd.