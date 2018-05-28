Softball fans sing national anthem after being told it wouldn't be played

A crowd in California made sure the National Anthem was played during a softball game last week.As Clovis High and Buchanan prepared to take to the field for the CIF Division I championship Friday night, an announcement was made: the National Anthem would not be played, because it had already been performed earlier in the day.That didn't go over well with the crowd, who booed after the announcement.Then something incredible happened: the crowd started singing the anthem without any music.ABC News reports that CIF officials have now said that the anthem will be played before every game at future events.