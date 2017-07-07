SPORTS

South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents

EMBED </>More Videos

South Carolina soccer league orders no yelling by parents

COLUMBIA, South Carolina --
Some South Carolina soccer fields are likely to be quieter this September.

Local media report the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association is implementing rules designed to keep parents and spectators from yelling at players, referees and coaches.

The association says the "Silent September" rules will be in effect for all league games.



The association says inappropriate heckling and poor behavior by fans prompted the rules. There can be no cheering or jeering by parents and visitors at the games.

The rules allow referees to ask coaches to ask parents to be quiet if there is yelling. A second violation requires coaches to ask fans to be quiet. A third violation will result in the violator being removed. If either the coach or fan refuses, the game will be stopped.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssoccerparentingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
At 40, former Tar Heel Carter makes it 20 years in NBA
Skier celebrates 100th birthday on the slopes
UNC reinstates suspended LB Allen Artis after dismissal of charges
With Louisville and UNC, the NCAA's power is called into question
More Sports
Top Stories
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Driver knocks down power lines in Raleigh crash
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Dogs trapped in boiling hot car rescued by police
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Hot again today ahead of storms this weekend
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Show More
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Gary Sinese Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
More News
Top Video
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
NCSU students bike through Europe to help NC refugees
Wake Forest on alert after recent car break-ins
Gary Sinese Foundation donates ATV to small NC fire dept.
More Video