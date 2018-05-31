SPORTS

South Granville softball squad aims for 10th title

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Granville softball team is looking for its 10th state title this weekend. (WTVD)

By
CREEDMOOR, NC (WTVD) --
The South Granville softball team is looking for its 10th state title this weekend.

The team takes on Franklin at UNC-Greensboro for a best two-out-of-three series, with the winner taking home the state championship.

The seniors on the South Granville team have been to state championship weekend each of their four years, winning in 2015, 2016 and losing in 2017.


The loss last year is something they said is propelling them this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgranville county newshigh school sportsCreedmoorGranville County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NFL player pays student's airport luggage fee so she doesn't miss flight
Coach K makes $3M personal donation for low-income kids in Durham
Local rugby team again playing for national title
NCAA announces penalties in North Carolina Central University case
More Sports
Top Stories
Violent robbery leaves Durham Harris Teeter workers, customers shaken
Neighbors surprised as FBI searches Cary home
Durham police investigate attempted sexual assault near Duke
County seeks solutions for Spring Lake residents without water
Religious leaders react to release of police videos of Raleigh man's arrest
Banner Elk mansion previously listed for $3.5M could sell for pennies on the dollar in auction
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema launches Summer Family Fun program
Newborn daughter of fallen hero does photo shoot with fellow soldiers
Show More
Police: 3 kids found padlocked inside room at Kinston apartment
Sheriff: Baby in diaper box may have died of natural causes
1 in 14: The startling truth about elder abuse
Cooper tours western NC after deadly rainfall, mudslides
Where is the money? Hurricane Matthew victims still waiting for relief
More News