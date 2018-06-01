Star Heritage HS linebacker commits to Wolfpack

Drake Thomas is headed to NC State pic.twitter.com/VjNVUlDHl6 — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 1, 2018

N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren landed a foundational piece for his defense when he convinced Orange HS star linebacker Payton Wilson to flip his commitment from UNC to the Wolfpack back in December.He picked up another brick for his defensive wall this afternoon when Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas chose the Pack over the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Virginia Tech.Thomas is the younger brother of current State wideout Thayer Thomas and is ranked among the very best inside linebackers in the country.He goes about 6'1 and 225 pounds, hits like a horse and can run too, having clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash.He's started at Heritage since his freshman season, racking up 270 career tackles, 112 of which came last year, along with 3 interceptions.Thomas is the sixth member of Dave Doeren's recruiting class of 2019. Five of the six have come from the state of North Carolina.