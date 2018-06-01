SPORTS

Star Heritage HS linebacker commits to Wolfpack

Drake Thomas chose NC State over four other finalists. (Bridget Condon)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren landed a foundational piece for his defense when he convinced Orange HS star linebacker Payton Wilson to flip his commitment from UNC to the Wolfpack back in December.

He picked up another brick for his defensive wall this afternoon when Heritage linebacker Drake Thomas chose the Pack over the likes of Clemson, Alabama and Virginia Tech.

Thomas is the younger brother of current State wideout Thayer Thomas and is ranked among the very best inside linebackers in the country.



He goes about 6'1 and 225 pounds, hits like a horse and can run too, having clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash.

He's started at Heritage since his freshman season, racking up 270 career tackles, 112 of which came last year, along with 3 interceptions.



Thomas is the sixth member of Dave Doeren's recruiting class of 2019. Five of the six have come from the state of North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackwake county schoolsRaleighWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Michigan State-Louisville, Indiana-Duke among 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups
Draymond Green and more NBA greats read 'Mean Tweets'
Report: ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups
South Granville softball squad aims for 10th title
More Sports
Top Stories
Loaded handgun found at Raleigh middle school
3 million miles - but that's only part of GoRaleigh bus driver's colorful story
10 awesome hikes in the Triangle
Wilson Police K9 dies day after retirement
Trump announces summit with North Korea is back on
2 men face numerous charges after 6-week crime spree in Harnett Co.
Woman killed in Harnett Co. was an NC State student, officials say
Violent robbery leaves Durham Harris Teeter workers, customers shaken
Show More
Razor blade found taped to NC gas pump
Legislators finalize $23.9 billion budget; send it to Cooper's desk
Suspect in Tennessee deputy's killing captured
Neighbors surprised as FBI searches Cary home
'Hero' toddler calls 911 after mom passes out inside their Cleveland home
More News