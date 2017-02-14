SPORTS

State's Gottfried avoids job questions, focuses on UNC

EMBED </>More News Videos

NC State coach Mark Gottfried wouldn't discuss his future Tuesday, focusing only on the next game.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A day after multiple sources told ABC11's Mark Armstrong that N.C. State officials had definitively decided during the weekend to fire head basketball coach Mark Gottfried at the conclusion of the season, the coach steered clear of questions about his future.

Instead the embattled coach of the underachieving Wolfpack team chose to focus his attention on Wednesday night's ACC rivalry game against North Carolina (21-5 overall, 9-3 in the ACC).

"I'm going to answer any questions in regard to the game tomorrow night. I'm not going to get into any rumors," Gottfried said Tuesday.

WATCH: Full raw video of Mark Gottfried's comments
EMBED More News Videos

Embattled NC State coach Mark Gottfried discusses the Wolfpack's upcoming game against North Carolina.



In N.C. State's most recent game, the Wolfpack suffered a 30-point loss to Wake Forest on Saturday -- the largest margin of defeat ever in Winston-Salem. The defeat meant the Demon Deacons swept the Pack for the first time in a dozen years.

"My focus is on getting them ready to play against North Carolina," Gottfried said.

N.C. State has denied reaching a decision on the program's direction.



"We are preparing for the game as if it would be any other game," Gottfried said. "They're really good. And we know it. Obviously the game we played in Chapel Hill, we were a disaster. We know it, and we've got to turn that around."

Gottfried has three years left on his contract. The buyout on his deal would cost the university $2 million.

ORIGINAL REPORT: SOURCES SAY NC STATE WILL PART WAYS WITH GOTTFRIED AT SEASON'S END

The Wolfpack is 14-12 overall and 3-10 in the conference heading into Wednesday night's home game against the Tar Heels.

In their previous meeting this season, the Tar Heels embarrassed the Wolfpack 107-56 on Jan. 8 in the Smith Center. That game was postponed a day because of a snowstorm that hit the Triangle.

"We just man to man need to buckle down and compete and fight our butts off," said Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn. "That's really all we've talked about in the locker room, as a team, fighting as hard as we can and getting this thing turned around."



North Carolina coach Roy Williams has had astounding success against the Wolfpack, going 31-3 in meetings against his team's Raleigh rivals.

What's the key to his success?

"We've have good teams," Williams said with a chuckle. "That's the secret right there."



Despite that dominant mark, and the absurdly easy win earlier in the season, Williams isn't taking the beleaguered Wolfpack lightly. After all, N.C. State did manage to do something that his Tar Heels couldn't this season -- beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"We realize the game got out of hand (in Chapel Hill," Williams said. "They'll be more enthused. They'll be fired up; they'll be able to make some amends for some of the other things that have happened. Some of their other losses can be balanced out by one game if it's us."

Report a Typo

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackraleigh newsUNC Tar HeelsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sources say NC State will part ways with Gottfried
SPORTS
Floyd Mayweather: No deal to fight Conor McGregor, or anyone else
Tar Heels' Isaiah Hicks, Kenny Williams questionable vs. NC State due to injuries
Robert Meachem jailed for owing $400K in alimony, child support
Paying off bet, Zoo Atlanta names cockroach after Tom Brady
More Sports
Top Stories
NC GOP balks at Gov. Cooper's new HB2 repeal proposal
Car crashes and burns after 100mph chase
State troopers at scene of fatal wreck in Wake County
Man, toddler killed, woman shot in Chicago shooting
Owner dies after shooting at Durham convenience store
Chatham deputies looking for armed suspect after shooting
Bond reduced for Cary student facing sex offense charge
Show More
Judges greenlight confirmation of Cooper's cabinet nominees
Trial begins for man accused of killing in-laws
North Korea leader's brother slain at airport
Suspect arrested in fatal Fayetteville shooting
Woman's insurance cancelled over Facebook pictures
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
Car crashes and burns after 100mph chase
Visiting Angels surprises seniors in NC
NC GOP balks at Gov. Cooper's new HB2 repeal proposal
More Video