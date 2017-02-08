It's the eve of the Tobacco Road Showdown and the Krzyzewskiville tent city is packed at Duke University.Krzyzewskiville, or K-ville for short, happens before major basketball games at the school. Undergrads camp out to get in. They're admitted 90 minutes before each game and there are no tickets.The tradition outside Cameron Indoor Stadium has been going on for 31 years.You don't have to brave K-ville to watch the big game. You can catch it on ABC11 sister network ESPN at 8 Thursday.