SPORTS

Watch the Super Bowl ads released before the game

Melissa McCarthy stars in a Kia Super Bowl commercial. (Kia Motors America/YouTube)

Many of the companies that paid top dollar to air their ads on the Super Bowl this Sunday have already released teasers for the commercials (or in some cases the commercials themselves) online.

The clips range from funny antics by celebrities to serious spots with a social message.

Here's a round-up of the notable ads released so far.

Melissa McCarthy tries to save the world
Kia

Melissa McCarthy is ready and willing to save the Earth in Kia's ad for its 2017 Niro, but this spot proves no good deed goes unpunished. The spot shows her going on a variety of environment-saving missions with hilarious outcomes.

Budweiser salutes its immigrant roots
Budweiser

This traces Adolphus Busch's journey from Germany to Saint Louis in the 1800s, as he follows his dream to brew beer. Along the way, he is met by Americans who tell him he's not welcome. Though the company has been working on the spot since May, it became more topical because of President Donald Trump's recent immigration ban, according to the Associated Press.

Brett Favre investigates an interception conspiracy theory


Retired quarterback Brett Favre pokes fun at his own interception record in Buffalo Wild Wing's ad. Representatives from the restaurant visit Favre in a dream and tell him that the ball moved on its own; that the interceptions weren't (all) his fault. Favre wakes up obsessed with finding the truth.

Heinz campaigns for "#SMUNDAY" national holiday
Heinz

On the day after the Super Bowl, Heinz is giving its employees a day off and petitioning for a national holiday. Though it might not be an official Super Bowl ad, the spot's gotten attention, with nearly half a million views on YouTube.

Skittles goes for the classic laughs
Skittles

Skittles goes for giggles brought on by the "I didn't see that coming" factor in its spot, which starts with a young man trying to get the attention of a love interest by throwing Skittles into her window.

Audi tackles pay inequality
Audi


In a reference to gender pay inequality, the commercial asks, "What do I tell my daughter? ... Do I tell her that her dad is worth more than her mom?" The commercial, which has 4 million views in just two days, was met with strongly mixed reactions on YouTube, amassing 38,000 down votes to 4,800 upvotes.

Justin Bieber highlights favorite touchdown celebration moves
T-Mobile

Justin Bieber leads a massive celebration/dance party in this ad that already has 2 million views on Facebook in its first day.
Related Topics:
sportssuper bowl commercialSuper BowlSuper Bowl 51commercial adfunny video
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sources: Joe Mixon, Ishmael Zamora not invited to NFL scouting combine
Tiger Woods pulls out of Dubai due to back spasms, agent says
Despite rumors of trade talks with Knicks, Kevin Love doesn't expect Cavaliers to trade him
Johnny Manziel signs autographs for hour and a half in mall store
More Sports
Top Stories
All restaurants served by Orange Water and Sewer Authority ordered closed due to water emergency
No water at UNC, students respond on social media
Murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers on I-95
Crews battle Roxboro apartment fire
Protective order placed against man in machete attack
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
Raleigh man charged with attempted rape
Show More
Man killed, officer shot while trying to serve warrant
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Man arrested in bright lights road rage shooting
Raleigh man accused of killing partygoer granted bond
K-9 a little bit safer thanks to generous donation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos