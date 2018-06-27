SPORTS

Svechnikov takes the ice at PNC Arena

EMBED </>More Videos

Bridget is live with Don Waddell. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
On Wednesday fans got a chance to see the Carolina Hurricanes first-round draft pick, Andrei Svechnikov, take the ice at PNC Arena.


Svechnikov is supposed to join the team immediately, in hopes of making a big impact for the Hurricanes.



Skating along with Svechnikov was the Hurricanes 2017 first-round draft pick, Martin Neas, who spent last year playing for the Czech Republic.


He is also supposed to join the roster this fall.

The Canes still are on the hunt for a new goalie.

General Manager Don Waddell said they hope to address that within the next week or so.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina HurricanesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mexico fans celebrate South Korea's victory over Germany with impromptu parades
Tragedy, unworn soccer jerseys spawns charity
Behind the scenes of Christian McCaffrey's mountain rescue in March
Jordyn Adams named MaxPreps male high school Athlete of the Year
More Sports
Top Stories
Justice Anthony Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Raleigh police investigate suspicious package at City Hall
Orange County schools pay firm $10,000 to monitor social media messages
Apex police hope to curb impaired driving with new simulator
Two kayakers rescued in oyster beds in Oak Island
Government proposes shrinking last endangered Red wolf habitat
Woman claims fired state trooper used excessive force on her too
DA orders mental health evaluation for mom accused of trying to poison her kids with lighter fluid
Show More
Platooning technology tested for first time in US, on Wake County soil
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
Report: SC woman hit black teen, told him 'he didn't belong' at pool
Tragedy, unworn soccer jerseys spawns charity
Pilot killed when plane towing banner gets tangled in trees in Outer Banks
More News