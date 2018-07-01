SPORTS

Synchronized skating comes to the Triangle

Triangle Formation and The One Team Movement are teaming up to help build synchronized skating.

The two came together to host the first synchronized skating camp to Raleigh.

Some of the best coaches in the sport were on sight giving lessons and tips to athletes. Anu Oksanen, a five-time world champion coach from Finland, and internationally renowned coach and choreographer Paula Wagenerwere, taught at the camp.

The ultimate goal is to bring the sport to the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee is supposed to make a decision in July as to whether or not the sport will be included in the 2022 Olympic Games.
