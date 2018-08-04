SPORTS

Tar Heels host "Meet the Heels" event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fans got a chance to meet their favorite players and get some autographs during the "Meet the Heels" event on Saturday.

Carolina football opens the season September 1 at California.
