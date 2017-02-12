SPORTS

Tennis for Life supports breast cancer survivors

EMBED </>More News Videos

The free program was founded in 1998

Related Topics:
sportscancerbreast cancerCary
Load Comments
SPORTS
Patriots look to next year, file for 'Blitz for Six' trademark
Quentin Moses one of three people to die in house fire
Source: Rays add injured Nathan Eovaldi on 1-year, $2M contract
Sources: Nuggets get Mason Plumlee in trade with Blazers
More Sports
Top Stories
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
7 rushed to hospital after Fayetteville collision
Triangle residents feel the heat in February
Car crashes in Durham; driver taken to hospital
Wilson man charged with killing 4-month-old son
Mom dresses up as man to take child to father-son event
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Show More
Dept. of Ed misidentifies civil rights activist, botches apology
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
President Trump Continues Twitter Attack On Courts Over Stay of Immigration Order
Convicted church shooter Roof wants new federal trial
Virus spread by ticks cause of ex-Sen. Hagan's illness
More News
Top Video
Trooper involved in fatal shooting in Durham County
7 rushed to hospital after Fayetteville collision
Triangle residents feel the heat in February
Convicted church shooter Roof wants new federal trial
More Video