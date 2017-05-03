Theo Pinson sticks around for UNC senior year

Joel Berry's decision to return ensured that Carolina would have its captain back, it's snarl. Berry brings fire to the table (not to mention his obvious Final Four MVP skill set). Theo Pinson's sticking around for his senior season gives the team its spirit.Nobody on the roster brings the unpredictability and variance of on-court production that Pinson can provide. When he's on, Theo can do everything. Pass, rebound, attack the rim, disrupt on defense. In games in which he played, Pinson was UNC's top assist man. He made a national championship winning play getting on the offensive glass vs Gonzaga. He often handcuffs the opposition's best player. His shortcomings are there too -- he sometimes plays without his brain stem attached. Perimeter shooting will never be a strength. It's highly unlikely he morphs into a 15ppg scorer, but given everything he CAN do, Theo's a guy that every team would love to have.There's also no discounting the experience that Pinson, Berry, Maye and the rest of the returnees possess. There will be no situation Carolina experiences next year that these guys haven't weathered. That counts for a lot in an increasingly frosh dominated landscape. Tony Bradley and Kevin Knox remain the wild cards, but even without either, the Heels figure to be feisty.