Twenty-one miles of the 26.2-mile race takes place on the American Tobacco Trail. The race has raised more than $500,000 for various nonprofits since it began seven years ago.
"We've got about 700 volunteers and everyone works for free, so it's a wonderful effort," said Mark Dill, with the Tobacco Road Marathon. "JDRF juvenile diabetes research, Hope for the Warriors to help veterans transition back into society, and also the American Red Cross, which is celebrating 100 years of operation this year."
The race ends at 2 p.m.
