SPORTS

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida May 27 for DUI after police found him asleep at the wheel.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida --
Superstar golfer Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program to settle a charge of driving under the influence.

Woods entered the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He also must attend DUI school, perform 20 hours of community service and attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged. The judge indicated that he had already met those requirements.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, he will also be required to undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after being found passed out in his Mercedes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstiger woodsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly not cleared from concussion protocol yet
Playoff implications for No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 14 N.C. State
Tiger Woods due in court with plea deal to resolve DUI case
Blues roll into meeting with Hurricanes
More Sports
Top Stories
PHOTOS: 4 people rob Morrisville store
Thief swipes elderly woman's tricycle - last gift from husband
No bond for suspect in Halifax County quadruple murder
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
2 arrested in shooting death of former ECU athlete
Some Triangle homes go all out for Halloween
Walgreens plans to close hundreds of stores
Show More
MetLife breaks ground on third building in Cary
NC at center of debate over concealed handguns
Triangle H1-B visa holders nervous about Trump decision
Town council approves new IKEA location in Cary
Ready for the cold? Chance of storms ahead of temp drop
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 4 people rob Morrisville store
PHOTOS: Rescuing big cats in Chatham County
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
More Photos