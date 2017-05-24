SPORTS

Tony Bradley leaving UNC, will stay in NBA draft

Tony Bradley

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Forward Tony Bradley has decided to stay in the 2017 NBA draft rather than return to UNC Chapel Hill for his sophomore season.

ESPN reports Bradley will hire an agent.

Speaking about his decision Tuesday, Bradley said he expects to go high in the draft.

"Most teams are saying that I'm a late first-round pick, so that's what I'm shooting for if I stay in the draft," he said.

In his only season with the national champion Tar Heels, Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 57.3 percent from the field.
Related Topics:
sportsuncnba draftChapel Hill
