Top 10 things we learned from Day 1 at ACC meetings

Top 10 Things We Learned Tuesday in Amelia Island:1. "Go smoke a pipe" -- Coach K's advice to anyone who wants to gripe about the modern state of college basketball. It is what it is, he said, and he still loves it. K said if you don't like, get out of the game.2. "I've known all these guys for awhile" -- Kevin Keatts on not being intimidated when he entered his first ACC coaches meeting and stared down a slew of Hall Of Famers and National title winners.Which brings us to...3) "He's smart, he'll be fine. He added value today." -- Mike Krzyzewski sounds very confident that Kevin Keatts not only earned his shot at State but will do well there.4) "Legitimately 50-50" -- Keatts on whether or not Omer Yurtseven will be back in Raleigh next season.5) "Leadership shouldn't always come from the most talented, it should come from those who know how to lead." K on the likely need next year for some of Duke's more experienced bench players to step up as leaders on a team that has just one SR, Grayson Allen.6) "We have the best league for ball!" -- Jimbo Fisher in his unmistakable dialect, singing the praises of not only the quality of ACC football, but the collective brilliance of its coaches.7) Our hotel is lovely, but the Ritz-Carlton is indeed lovelier. I grabbed a quick sandwich at the poolside restaurant and stared enviously at the folks lounging before quickly scuttling back to my chilly hallway to wait for coaches.8) Dave Doeren had, in my opinion, the best footwear of the day. (They resembled a pair, I packed for the trip myself. See No. 10 for more on this.)9) "I am hopeful we'll know something this week." -- Keatts on the status of Terry Henderson's appeal to the NCAA for a 6th year of eligibility.10. My suitcase is still totally AWOL, 24-plus hours after arriving. I am increasingly doubtful that I'll ever see my belongings again. I have but the clothes on my back.