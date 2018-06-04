Top UNC football recruit likely to skip college

There really isn't much to even decide; sign a contract and get paid a roughly $3.5M signing bonus to start your pro baseball career or get paid a zero dollar signing bonus and go play some college football (and baseball) at UNC.That's the "decision" currently facing Green Hope's star wideout and centerfielder Jordyn Adams.Adams was taken 17th overall in the MLB Draft tonight by the L.A. Angels.That draft position comes with a serious chunk of change. That draft position and that chunk of change also indicates the team in question is fully expecting you to sign on the dotted line.Adams, whose father is UNC defensive line coach Deke Adams, signed with Carolina just before Christmas last year.Since then, his baseball profile skyrocketed.A strong performance at the National High School Invitational tournament in Cary in late March was a huge step forward as Adams and his Green Hope team became the first North Carolina team to make the championship game.For the season, he batted .453 while stealing 31 bases and scoring 29 runs, all team bests.Adams was expected to contribute immediately for Larry Fedora's offense, but they'll likely have to look elsewhere now. He was rated the second best recruit in this year's Tar Heel class.