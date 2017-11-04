SPORTS

No. 6 Clemson holds off No. 20 NC State 38-31 in ACC

EMBED </>More Videos

K'Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley on the final play to help No. 6 Clemson beat No. 20 North Carolina State 38-31 on Saturday. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
Tavien Feaster ran for an 89-yard touchdown to end the third quarter and K'Von Wallace picked off Ryan Finley on the final play to help No. 6 Clemson beat No. 20 North Carolina State 38-31 on Saturday.

Feaster's break-loose run up the middle and gave Clemson (8-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, CFP No. 4) a 31-21 lead entering the fourth, then the Tigers had to hang on in the final seconds as the Wolfpack (6-3, 4-1, CFP No. 20) got one more shot to tie it.

That drive pushed to the Clemson 28. Wallace broke up a pass to Jaylen Samuels near the goal line, and then an illegal formation penalty by N.C. State wiped out completion for a first-and-goal.

Wallace picked off Ryan Finley's final overthrown fourth-down ball and returned it 55 yards to burn the clock, keeping keep the Tigers on course for a third straight College Football Playoff trip.

EMBED More News Videos

NC State Wolfpack loses to Clemson 38-31 homecoming weekend.



THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The reigning national champions showed off their big-game experience, even with so many stars lost from last year's title winner. The Tigers never led until late in the third quarter in a hostile road environment but did just enough to put themselves in control of the ACC's Atlantic Division race yet again.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack had a shot to all but wrap up the Atlantic Division title with a win, but likely saw those hopes end with this loss. There were a handful of breakdowns and a few critical sequences that got away from the Wolfpack, from Finley's fourth-quarter interception in his own end to a few badly timed penalties.



UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Florida State on Nov. 11, a game that was supposed to be the marquee matchup in the conference but has lost its luster with the Seminoles' struggles.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack travel to Boston College on Nov. 11 in a matchup that has given them fits. BC has won three of the last four meetings.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege footballnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Ex-NFLer Greg Hardy wins MMA debut with 32-second knockout
No. 6 Clemson holds off No. 20 NC State 38-31 in ACC
Panthers running backs give it their all in sweet serenade
Wake Forest pulls away from Heritage for 38-14 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Man, 8 dogs killed in Wake Co. house fire
Man using ice cream truck to lure children in custody
'My wife just shot her kids,' Texas man tells 911
Hope Mills mayor pro tem dies, town officials confirm
Police: Sen. Paul assaulted at home, suffers injury
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
The swift unraveling of Kevin Spacey _ in less than a week
Raleigh event aimed at identity protection
Show More
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
Gov. leaders call for sexual harassment training
N.C. to receive more overdose reversal medication
Donna Brazile's bombshell tell-all could inspire DNC reforms
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
More News
Top Video
UNC protesters: Campus police ran sting operation on us
Man linked to ISIS worked at Fayetteville convenience store
Wake Forest pulls away from Heritage for 38-14 win
Military families receive helping hand
More Video