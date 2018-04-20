Tough road tests await Panthers in 2018-19 season

Thursday, August 9 at Buffalo, 7 p.m. kickoff.



Friday, August 17, vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. kickoff



Friday, August 24, vs. New England, 7:30 p.m. kickoff



Thursday, August 30, at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

When the NFL schedule was released Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers learned they would be opening the season with a high-profile bang.The Panthers will kick off the season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys on September 9.It's the first time since 2013 that the Panthers open the season at home, and is scheduled for 4:25 p.m., rather than the usual 1 p.m. kickoff.Believe it or not, the Panthers have never beaten the Cowboys in a regular-season game, losing all five meetings. Maybe more importantly, Carolina is 2-0 in the playoffs against Dallas.Week 2 brings another stiff challenge - a visit to AFC South rival Atlanta on September 16.After returning to Charlotte on September 23 to host Cincinnati, the Panthers get an early bye week in Week 4.Week 7 presents a stiff test, with a visit to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on October 21.A November 8 Thursday night matchup in Pittsburgh is another test of mettle for Ron Rivera's bunch. Carolina is winless in three visits to the Steel City.Seattle visits Charlotte on November 25 and the Panthers close out the home schedule with consecutive games against division rivals: New Orleans (which beat the Panthers three times last season) on December 17 (Monday Night Football) and Atlanta on December 23.The Panthers close the regular season December 30 with a trip to New Orleans, in a game that could have major playoff implications.The Panthers also have finalized dates and times for preseason: