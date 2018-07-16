Triangle football coaches gather for 13th annual Pigskin Preview

Coaches getting caught up before the roast begins pic.twitter.com/Ta2ejwqR9V — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 16, 2018

NC State’s military appreciation helmet goes for $1100. Easily the most in demand among the 5 choices pic.twitter.com/sdxlagzoem — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 16, 2018

A long runway leading to the start of college football begins!The 16th annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview is a one of a kind event where Triangle coaches come together to raise scholarship money dished out by the National Football Foundation.UNC head coach Larry Fedora, N.C. State's Dave Doeren, Duke's David Cutcliffe, ECU's Scottie Montgomery and NCCU interim coach Granville Eastman were all in attendance.Along with a brief discussion of football, this is the chance to see another side of each coaches' personality.When the coaches were asked about what they can cook best, Cutcliffe lead the laughs with "instant oatmeal."Doeren said he's a grill master when it comes to the smoker and uses it as an excuse to stay outside with a "beverage of choice."Along with silent auction items, each program raffled off a helmet.And the winner this year?The Woflpack's military appreciation helmet that sold for $1,100.