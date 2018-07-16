SPORTS

Triangle football coaches gather for 13th annual Pigskin Preview

EMBED </>More Videos

16th annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview (WTVD)

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A long runway leading to the start of college football begins!

The 16th annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview is a one of a kind event where Triangle coaches come together to raise scholarship money dished out by the National Football Foundation.

UNC head coach Larry Fedora, N.C. State's Dave Doeren, Duke's David Cutcliffe, ECU's Scottie Montgomery and NCCU interim coach Granville Eastman were all in attendance.

Along with a brief discussion of football, this is the chance to see another side of each coaches' personality.

When the coaches were asked about what they can cook best, Cutcliffe lead the laughs with "instant oatmeal."

Doeren said he's a grill master when it comes to the smoker and uses it as an excuse to stay outside with a "beverage of choice."


Along with silent auction items, each program raffled off a helmet.

And the winner this year?

The Woflpack's military appreciation helmet that sold for $1,100.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballDuke Blue DevilsUNC Tar HeelsNC State WolfpackECUnccuCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
World Series of Poker winner takes home $8.8 million
France wins second World Cup title in 4-2 victory against Croatia
NBA player Danny Green returns to Chapel Hill for youth basketball camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Tense moments after man accused of robbing disabled couple appears in court
Raleigh police looking for suspects in shooting that injured Food Lion worker
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Gas station clerk saves woman from being kidnapped
Apex man called a hero after alerting neighbor about fire
Separated conjoined twins make astounding progress
Show More
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
Tall people rejoice: New bill aims to set minimum airplane seat size requirements
LIST OF DEALS: Amazon Prime Day
McCain calls Trump press conference with Putin 'disgraceful'
More News