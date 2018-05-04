A coach emailed me hoping to join my staff. I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron is overrated. If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit? — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) May 3, 2018

North Carolina Central's head coach would prefer his potential staff know that LeBron James is good at basketball. pic.twitter.com/HIkOSS1hut — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2018

Yo coach @LeVelleMoton they got you on ESPN 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DK3TLtjdtt — Coach Dré (@SonnyENC) May 4, 2018

If you want a job working with North Carolina Central University's basketball team, you better acknowledge that LeBron James is pretty good at basketball.In a tweet that's now going viral, head coach LeVelle Moton explained that a coach trying to join his staff emailed him."I look at his Twitter, & he says LeBron is overrated," the tweet said."If u think LBJ stinks, who u gon recruit?"By Friday morning, the tweet had been picked up by ESPN and had more than 5,000 likes and 1,700 retweets.