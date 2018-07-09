SPORTS

Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State

NC State added two of the top high school players in NC to its already robust recruiting class. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
N.C. State football added two more top in-state recruits Monday to its already lofty class of 2019.

Person County High School star Joshua Harris, the state's top-ranked defensive tackle, chose the Wolfpack on Monday afternoon

The 6-2, 316-pound Harris committed to the Wolfpack over Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio State.

"It was very hard," Harris said after his announcement. "But this is where I feel like I belong. It was my first offer, this is where I feel the best and where I feel like I belong."

Harris is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to N.C. State this summer. In the class of 2019, he'll join defensive tackle Zovon Lindsay (Fayetteville), defensive end Savion Jackson (Clayton), and defensive tackle C.J. Clark (New London). Lindsay and Clark are also four-star prospects.

And earlier in the day, highly ranked running back Zonovan Knight, who originally pledged allegiance to Duke but decommitted, announced that he too was heading for Raleigh.

During his junior season at Southern Nash, Knight rushed for 1,877 yards, averaging a whopping 13.2 yards per carry and scored 27 touchdowns.

Knight picked the Wolfpack over the Blue Devils, East Carolina, Louisville and Tennessee.

