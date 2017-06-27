SPORTS

Tyler Baker-Williams ready to make noise at NC State

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
College football seemed to be destined for Tyler Baker-Williams. The rising junior at Southeast Raleigh committed to NC State, not far from where his grandpa made a name for himself.

The decision to play defensive back for the Wolfpack wasn't that tough to make.

"It's close to home. Family environment. (I) know a good amount of people over there so, feels good to commit there," Tyler said.

"I like to get physical, plus my instincts with the ball in the air, they like that, so it's a good fit"

Mama thinks so too. Jonnita Baker-Williams grew up going to State football and basketball games. She was hoping he'd stay close to home just as she dreamt of the day Tyler would play in the high school stadium named after her dad and Tyler's Grandfather. Both dreams are now reality.

John H. Baker Jr. is a legend in the area. He played at NC Central and spent about a decade playing pro-ball in the 60's. Baker then made a name for himself as a longtime Wake County sheriff.

"As a matter of fact, I was pregnant with Tyler when we named the stadium," Williams-Baker recalled. "How I wish he was here to share this with me. Him and my mother both. But I know they're looking down and they're proud of Tyler." Despite having big shoes to fill, Tyler never wavered under pressure.

"Knowing I come out here every single Friday and give all I got because I know the stadium is dedicated to him so I gotta make sure that baker name is represented well," said Tyler.

Big John as Baker Jr. was known, no doubt would be proud. Big Thunder, AKA Tyler Baker-Williams, is ready to make noise at NC State.
