SPORTS

UNC again starts practice with QB spot up for grabs

EMBED </>More Videos

The Tar Heels practiced in soggy conditions Friday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
North Carolina kicked off its fall practice on a soggy Friday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels are awaiting the completion of their new indoor facility, with the latest projection being for midseason.

Anthony Ratliff Williams, poised for a strong season got in his reps at the first practice, as did newly cleared transfer running back Antonio Williams from Ohio State.

The quarterback competition is again wide open this fall with Chazz Surratt probably the favorite, but Nathan Elliott should make a push, too.

Players were not made available for interviews Friday, but the Meet the Heels event is Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscollege footballUNC Tar HeelsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News