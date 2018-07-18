UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --The University of North Carolina is facing yet more NCAA trouble after the school revealed Wednesday that they self-reported rules violations earlier this year to the NCAA, according to a UNC spokesperson.
The violations are related to football student-athletes selling gear they received from the school as members of the team.
Bubba Cunningham released this statement Wednesday evening:
"When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action. We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better."
Another UNC spokesperson added: "When we have more details to share, we will."