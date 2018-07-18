UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations

Bubba Cunningham statement on UNC FB violations: pic.twitter.com/ozoBdD6Zkl — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) July 18, 2018

The University of North Carolina is facing yet more NCAA trouble after the school revealed Wednesday that they self-reported rules violations earlier this year to the NCAA, according to a UNC spokesperson.The violations are related to football student-athletes selling gear they received from the school as members of the team.Bubba Cunningham released this statement Wednesday evening:Another UNC spokesperson added: "When we have more details to share, we will."