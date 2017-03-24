UNC bashes Butler 92-80 to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight

Justin Jackson had 24 points for UNC against Butler.

Roy Williams and the Tar Heels are a step closer to the Final Four.

Joel Berry II scored 26 points and Justin Jackson added 24 as top-seeded North Carolina moved to the Elite Eight with a 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA South Region on Friday night.Luke Maye recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, helping fuel a quick start for Carolina (30-7). The Tar Heels never let their lead get under double digits in the second half.Andrew Chrabascz led the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kelan Martin finished with 16 points for Butler, which struggled shooting early and did not recover.Carolina, which reached the Elite Eight for the 27th time, will face the winner of Friday's second game between UCLA and Kentucky. The Tar Heels connected on 54.4 percent of their shots, while Butler was at 43.5 percent.The Tar Heels broke out of the gate early, building a double-digit lead and really weren't threatened after halftime, although Butler did get within 10 at one point.North Carolina used early accurate shooting to build a 16-point lead as the Tar Heels connected on 13 of their first 18 shots, including missing only one of seven from outside the arc.Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were suffering through a scoring drought the stretched beyond 4 minutes.That helped Carolina build the advantage to 30-14 when Maye connected on a 3-pointer near the midway point of the first half.While Butler managed to whittle the deficit to single digits on a couple of occasions before halftime, North Carolina would simply answer with another rally, the last one of the half stretching the Tar Heels lead to 52-32 on its eighth 3-pointer of the half.By halftime, Jackson had 17 points, and Maye had already reached his career-high in points with 14, plus grabbing nine of the Tar Heels' 22 boards. That helped Carolina carry a 52-36 lead into the break.Chrabascz led the Bulldogs with 11 points.The Tar Heels lead would stretch the lead back to 20 near the 12-minute mark of the second half, but Butler didn't exactly allow North Carolina to coast home. A 13-4 Bulldog run made a dent in the advantage as Martin had seven in the stretch with Avery Woodson connecting on a 3-pointer. Martin closed out the run with another 3-pointer to pull Butler within 71-60.But while the Bulldogs would cut the Carolina advantage to 10 points 2 minutes later, they would get no closer the rest of the way.The Bulldogs had not trailed in the tournament until Carolina's Isaiah Hicks scored the game's opening basket. Butler is now 2-5 against No. 1 seeds.North Carolina: The Tar Heels have reached the Elite Eight 27 times, including eight times since 2000.