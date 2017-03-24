UNC bullies Butler 92-80 to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight

Joel Berry II scored 26 points and Justin Jackson added 24 as top-seeded North Carolina moved to the Elite Eight with a 92-80 victory over Butler in the NCAA South Region on Friday night.Luke Maye recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, helping fuel a quick start for Carolina (30-7). The Tar Heels never let their lead get under double digits in the second half.Andrew Chrabascz led the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (25-9) with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Kelan Martin finished with 16 points for Butler, which struggled shooting early and did not recover.Carolina, which reached the Elite Eight for the 27th time, will face the winner of Friday's second game between UCLA and Kentucky.The Tar Heels connected on 54.4 percent of their shots, while Butler was at 43.5 percent.The No. 1 seed in the South Region led by as many as 20 points before beating fourth-seeded Butler 92-80 in Memphis, Tennessee.That sent UNC back to the regional final, the latest step toward its season-long goal of returning to the national championship game and playing for the title they couldn't win last year against Villanova.North Carolina, the only remaining Atlantic Coast Conference team, took control early and cruised past the smaller Bulldogs.