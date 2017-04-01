UNC defeats Oregon, headed to national championship

UNC defeated Oregon in their Final Four matchup Saturday night to advance to Monday night's national championship game against Gonzaga.North Carolina's offense took a long time to get going but finally picked things up, and the Tar Heels lead Oregon 39-36 at halftime in the nightcap of Saturday's Final Four semifinals.After the game, Coach Roy Williams gave much of the credit to Kennedy Meeks. He matched his career high with 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as North Carolina won 77-76."If it wasn't for Meeks, we wouldn't be in the basketball game," he said.Meeks' final rebound was the most pivotal, coming after a missed free throw in the closing seconds.North Carolina missed four straight free throws at the end of the game but got offensive rebounds in both cases to emerge victorious.Dylan Ennis and Tyler Dorsey scored 21 and 18 points for the Ducks. Dillon Brooks had a rough night for Oregon, making 2 of 11 shots and committing five turnovers before fouling out.North Carolina's Joel Berry II had a quiet night as he plays through two sprained ankles. Berry hit an early 3-pointer but didn't make another shot the rest of the first half. He hit another 3-pointer later in the game.After the win, a jubilant crowd spilled out onto Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.The Final Four brought the largest crowd to attend a sporting event at University of Phoenix Stadium.Organizers say attendance was 77,612. That is dramatically more fans than the building typically holds for Arizona Cardinals football games. Average attendance for Cardinals games is about 64,000. The Cardinals have sold out every game since the building opened in 2006.The stadium can hold thousands more seats for basketball in what marks the first time the Final Four has been in Arizona.