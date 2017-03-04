UNC fans eager for a rematch against rival Duke

The Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels face off Saturday night in the Dean Dome, and fans are gearing up for the game.Duke won the first meeting in Durham last month, and Carolina fans are eager for payback.From the long student lines at the Dean Dome, to the chill atmosphere on Franklin Street, the mood is all blue - Carolina Blue.This kind of energy always builds as one of the biggest college sports rivalries gets under way."I'm just really excited," said UNC freshman Caroline Sink. "I have faith in my team."Sink believes Carolina's second matchup against Duke will pull off a win this time. And if they do, she'll join the thousands of other Tar Heels rushing Franklin Street after the game.The need to celebrate is obvious, and Chapel Hill bars and restaurants are ready. Zogs bar off of Franklin Street offered food, beer, and wine specials all day Saturday."I love seeing a bunch of people in one room, having a great time," said Zogs employee Mandey Brown.The game airs at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.