UNC hosts disaster relief jamboree

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --On Sunday, the UNC men's basketball team hosted a jamboree to raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.
Carolina along with UNCG, UNCW, and ECU men's basketball teams, all participated in the jamboree.
All three coaches of the other teams have ties to Carolina head coach, Roy Williams.
North Carolina Disaster Relief Jamboree #ABC11 @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/35jix3BgDf— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 5, 2017
Carolina opens its season at home on Friday night against Northern Iowa.