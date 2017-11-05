SPORTS

UNC hosts disaster relief jamboree

On Sunday, the UNC men's basketball team hosted a jamboree to raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund. (WTVD)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
On Sunday, the UNC men's basketball team hosted a jamboree to raise money for the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund.

Carolina along with UNCG, UNCW, and ECU men's basketball teams, all participated in the jamboree.

All three coaches of the other teams have ties to Carolina head coach, Roy Williams.



Carolina opens its season at home on Friday night against Northern Iowa.
Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballUNC Tar Heelsfundraisernorth carolina newsChapel Hill
