SPORTS

UNC beats Duke 90-83

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) guards Duke's Frank Jackson (15) (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina --
After an epic game with two dozen lead changes and nearly a dozen ties, UNC came out on top over Duke in Chapel Hill Saturday night.

CHECK BACK AS WE UPDATE THIS BREAKING NEWS STORY

Duke guard Grayson Allen received a technical foul for elbowing North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson in the face late in the first half of the rivalry game.

Allen had the ball with Robinson guarding him, and as the Duke guard drove by him, his left elbow caught Robinson in the face with 3:09 left in the first half.



The officials called a blocking foul on Robinson, then reviewed the play and added the technical foul on Allen. He made two free throws before Joel Berry II hit the two foul shots awarded to North Carolina for the technical.

Duke suspended Allen from the team for one game earlier this season after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in roughly a year.
Related Topics:
sportsdukeuncChapel Hill
Load Comments
SPORTS
UNC switches to Jordan Brand uniforms
Grayson Allen given technical foul for elbowing Brandon Robinson
UNC fans eager for a rematch against rival Duke
No. 17 Duke, No. 5 North Carolina face off to end regular season
More Sports
Top Stories
Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rally in Raleigh
2 separate Fayetteville fires damage homes
UNC fans eager for a rematch against rival Duke
Vance County mother of 2 dies in house fire
Early morning crash kills Fayetteville man
Crews work to repair massive Raleigh water main break
Obama spokesman: Trump's wiretapping allegation is false
Show More
Graham says he doesn't know what GOP health care plan is yet
Man selling fake UNC-Duke tickets arrested in Carrboro
Gov. Cooper signs first bill received into law
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Gladys Knight fundraising for NC community center
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos