UNC beats Duke 90-83

After an epic game with two dozen lead changes and nearly a dozen ties, UNC came out on top over Duke in Chapel Hill Saturday night.Duke guard Grayson Allen received a technical foul for elbowing North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson in the face late in the first half of the rivalry game.Allen had the ball with Robinson guarding him, and as the Duke guard drove by him, his left elbow caught Robinson in the face with 3:09 left in the first half.The officials called a blocking foul on Robinson, then reviewed the play and added the technical foul on Allen. He made two free throws before Joel Berry II hit the two foul shots awarded to North Carolina for the technical.Duke suspended Allen from the team for one game earlier this season after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in roughly a year.