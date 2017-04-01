SPORTS

UNC leads Oregon at the half

North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks drives between Oregon's Dylan Ennis, left, and Jordan Bell (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

GLENDALE, Arizona --
The national semifinal contest between North Carolina and Oregon is underway, with the winner to face Gonzaga in the championship game. At the half, UNC was ahead by 3.

North Carolina is looking to return to the title game after losing to Villanova on a last-second shot last year. North Carolina has won five national titles, most recently in 2009. Oregon's only championship was in 1939.



North Carolina appeared to lose its shooting touch somewhere between home and Arizona. Oregon had trouble holding onto the ball.

The start of the Tar Heels-Ducks national semifinal game was marred by offensive struggles by both teams.

North Carolina made only 5 of its first 20 shots and Oregon committed eight turnovers in the game's first 11 minutes.

Theo Pinson briefly went out of the game, adding to North Carolina's offensive woes.
Related Topics:
sportsuncmarch madnessNCAA
