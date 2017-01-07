  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

UNC-NC State game postponed until Sunday

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is shown on sideline against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (ohn Amis)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The University of North Carolina announced the game between the Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday due to weather.

The game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m.

The school said the decision was based on the likelihood of dangerous or worsening road conditions later Saturday night.

Click here for the latest weather conditions from ABC11.

"Considering the travel conditions we are not comfortable with the idea that thousands of people, from the players, coaches and officials to fans of both teams and the hundreds of people that staff the Smith Center for the game, would be leaving the arena tonight after 10 p.m.," says UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "Everyone attending the game on Sunday will still need to use extreme caution in getting to and from the game, but we think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening, when conditions are expected to be treacherous.

Doors will open at the Smith Center at 11:30 a.m., Carolina announced. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Click here for a list of closings and delays.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsNC State WolfpackChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Cavs send Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and future 1st-rounder to Hawks for Kyle Korver
UNC's Theo Pinson will make season debut vs. NC State
Mississippi State players help woman whose car flipped over
Alabama LB Ryan Anderson: 'We do feel like we're underdogs'
More Sports
Top Stories
Dozens of crashes as snow and sleet blanket central NC
11 things to know about the winter storm
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest road condition information
Southwest Airlines cancels all flights at RDU today
Send us your snow photos
Time lapse camera catches the snow's arrival
Show More
NCCU postpones basketball game due to weather
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Cooper presses Medicaid stance in inaugural address
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos