UNC-NC State game postponed until Sunday

The University of North Carolina announced the game between the Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until Sunday due to weather.The game has been rescheduled for 1 p.m.The school said the decision was based on the likelihood of dangerous or worsening road conditions later Saturday night."Considering the travel conditions we are not comfortable with the idea that thousands of people, from the players, coaches and officials to fans of both teams and the hundreds of people that staff the Smith Center for the game, would be leaving the arena tonight after 10 p.m.," says UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "Everyone attending the game on Sunday will still need to use extreme caution in getting to and from the game, but we think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening, when conditions are expected to be treacherous.Doors will open at the Smith Center at 11:30 a.m., Carolina announced. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.