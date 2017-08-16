SPORTS

UNC, NCAA infractions board to resume talks Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

UNC basketball coach Roy Williams is in attendance at the hearings in Nashville.

By
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVD) --
Behind closed doors, coaches, administrators and former academic staff from UNC spent 9 1/2 hours Wednesday pleading their case in front of the NCAA infractions committee.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

That wasn't enough time for both parties who left without speaking to reporters.



This is the second face to face over the course of the lengthy investigation.



It's the first hearing involving UNC coaches.

Men's basketball coach Roy Williams and women's hoops coach Sylvia Hatchell were present along with football coach Larry Fedora. None of the coaches face specific charges. Fedora, in particular, wasn't even at UNC when the alleged infractions happened.



The university faces five major violations involving academic fraud and student athletes.

Sanctions and penalties, if any are levied, won't be known for months.

This hearing was scheduled for two days so we resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

RELATED: What to expect as UNC meets with NCAA infractions committee



Other participants include Deborah Crowder, who was an administrative assistant with the African studies department, and Jan Boxill, who served as an academic advisor to the women's basketball team. She and Hatchell embraced in a hug outside the meeting room.

RELATED: UNC background

EMBED More News Videos

UNC leaders arrive for hearing

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsunccheatingscandalNCAAUNC Tar HeelsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Roy Williams, UNC group appear before NCAA infractions panel
Courage players hopeful of USWNT callups in Cary
Would you eat roaches to ensure a Panthers' Super Bowl win?
Panthers give Thomas Davis one-year extension through 2018 season
More Sports
Top Stories
Chapel Hill Police: Man tried to abduct students from Franklin Street school
Durham Police investigating after 16-year-old shot
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
4th person charged in destruction of Durham Confederate statue
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Who are the Workers World Party? And why Durham?
Show More
Permit for KKK cross burning atop Stone Mountain denied
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
'Enough is enough:' Kimmel on Trump
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Raleigh residents: Smart meters doing more harm than good
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls
More Video