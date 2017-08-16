UNC, NCAA infractions board to resume talks Thursday

To be a fly on that wall.. pic.twitter.com/o6TeC697fY — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 16, 2017

Roy Williams and Sylvia Hatchell head out for a lunch break. No comments from anyone as of yet pic.twitter.com/wKz14jIJhf — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 16, 2017

And the remaining UNC contingent arrives including Roy Williams pic.twitter.com/mygrGrdBAd — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 16, 2017

Behind closed doors, coaches, administrators and former academic staff from UNC spent 9 1/2 hours Wednesday pleading their case in front of the NCAA infractions committee.That wasn't enough time for both parties who left without speaking to reporters.This is the second face to face over the course of the lengthy investigation.It's the first hearing involving UNC coaches.Men's basketball coach Roy Williams and women's hoops coach Sylvia Hatchell were present along with football coach Larry Fedora. None of the coaches face specific charges. Fedora, in particular, wasn't even at UNC when the alleged infractions happened.The university faces five major violations involving academic fraud and student athletes.Sanctions and penalties, if any are levied, won't be known for months.This hearing was scheduled for two days so we resume Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.Other participants include Deborah Crowder, who was an administrative assistant with the African studies department, and Jan Boxill, who served as an academic advisor to the women's basketball team. She and Hatchell embraced in a hug outside the meeting room.