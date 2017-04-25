UNC point guard Joel Berry II will return for senior season

University of North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II will return for his senior season.Berry is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft process, he said Tuesday on social media."After speaking to my family I have decided to withdraw from the 2017 Draft and will return to Carolina next season," Berry said. "I know I can continue to improve my game and be better prepared for the NBA after another year playing against the best college competition in the country."There's no reason to rush leaving school," Berry added. "I love being a Tar Heel and love playing for Carolina and Coach Williams."He helped lead the Tar Heels to the 2017 NCAA championship earlier this month, scoring 22 points in the 71-65 win against Gonzaga in the title game on April 3.