CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he has elected to forego his final year of eligibility and will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
"After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft," says Trubisky. "This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I've had at the University of North Carolina."
In his first year as a starter in 2016, Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).