SPORTS

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky will forego final year and enter the 2017 NFL Draft

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, left, and Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas acknowledge each other after a hard-fought game in El Paso. (Mark Lambie)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky says he has elected to forego his final year of eligibility and will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

"After much research, reflection and prayer, I have officially decided to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft," says Trubisky. "This has been the most difficult decision of my life because of the unbelievable people and experiences I've had at the University of North Carolina."

In his first year as a starter in 2016, Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).
SPORTS
