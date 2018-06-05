UNC recruit passing on Heels for the pros

He's got $3.5M reasons in the immediate why that was really the only choice to make, but Adams told Fox Sports West that baseball has always been his first love. "I've played it my whole life so I've been stuck to the sport of baseball... I shouldn't pass it up when it's offered to me at this time."
He also took to twitter to thank Larry Fedora and the fans of North Carolina for their understanding:
#TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/now5i4ivpG— Jordyn Adams (@jordynadams10) June 5, 2018
There's no getting around the fact that losing Adams to pro baseball is a stinging blow to UNC's football program. Two guys who'll try and assuage that pain? Adams' fellow class of 2018 signees Dyami Brown of Charlotte and Antoine Green of Florida. Both are rated 4-star WR recruits. Brown enrolled early in January in order to participate in spring ball.