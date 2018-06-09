Live Broadcast
UNC
UNC secures spot in College World Series after 2-0 sweep of Stetson in Super Regional
WTVD
The Tar Heels will face some elite pitching when they host Stetson. (WTVD)
WTVD
Saturday, June 09, 2018 03:33PM
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 7-5 win over Stetson in the Super Regional Saturday is sending the Diamond Heels to Omaha.
This will be UNC's 11th appearance at the College World Series.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
