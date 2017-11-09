SPORTS

UNC soccer recruit promises national championship

Top soccer recruit Brianna Pinto is calling her shot - a national title for UNC in her freshman year.

By
As accomplished as she already is on the soccer pitch, Brianna Pinto still has plenty of room left before she realizes her full footballing potential (as they'd say across the pond). Just 17, Pinto is well into the bloodstream of the full Women's National Team, having been called into training and competition on multiple occasions.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Wednesday though, it was time to be a teen. The Jordan High School phenom followed through on her previous verbal commitment and officially signed to play for Anson Dorrance at North Carolina.

Pinto is scheduled to arrive on campus in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2018. There's a hitch though - her first plan of action is to crack the national team and earn a contract. She'll graduate early from Jordan, in January, and begin an intense training regimen with that goal in mind.

There's a chance then that Pinto won't even make it to North Carolina next year. If the country's top soccer decision-makers think she's good enough, Brianna will be forced into a decision.

In the meantime though, she's counting on making a major impact for the Tar Heels from the jump. The young woman is not afraid to call her shot. Like - promising a National Championship shot. Here's what she told us today:

EMBED More News Videos

Top soccer recruit Brianna Pinto is calling her shot - a national title for UNC in her freshman year.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportssocceruncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Panthers, Dolphins square off in pivotal matchup
NC State coach Dave Doeren doesn't regret Clemson laptop flap
NC State's Braxton Beverly gets lawyer as push to play continues
Four 4-star basketball recruits sign with NC State
More Sports
Top Stories
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Sanford man charged with slew of drug-related offenses
Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments
Show More
UNC professor injured during explosion now home
2 arrested in Halifax County 'trap house' investigation
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
More Photos