UNC soccer recruit promises national championship

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Wednesday though, it was time to be a teen. The Jordan High School phenom followed through on her previous verbal commitment and officially signed to play for Anson Dorrance at North Carolina.
Pinto is scheduled to arrive on campus in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2018. There's a hitch though - her first plan of action is to crack the national team and earn a contract. She'll graduate early from Jordan, in January, and begin an intense training regimen with that goal in mind.
There's a chance then that Pinto won't even make it to North Carolina next year. If the country's top soccer decision-makers think she's good enough, Brianna will be forced into a decision.
In the meantime though, she's counting on making a major impact for the Tar Heels from the jump. The young woman is not afraid to call her shot. Like - promising a National Championship shot. Here's what she told us today: