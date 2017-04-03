UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!

We got what we wanted in the Valley Of The Sun. Two number one seeds clashing for the NCAA title. East versus West. Blue Blood versus a small Jesuit college. North Carolina versus Gonzaga!Just don't call it David versus Goliath. Gonzaga is a really good program and has been for a while. The Zags have just one loss this season and won both the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titlesSenior big (and I mean BIG!) man Przemek Karnowski is the focal point of a dangerous attack. The seven foot one, 300 pound giant helps Gonzaga maintain the most efficient post offense in the country. The good news for Carolina is they have the size to counter. Karnowski will be banging with Kennedy Meeks inside which will be a key matchup to watch.UNC needs their stars to step-up in a big way. Mainly Joel Berry who was terrible in the semifinal shooting 2 of 14 and missing those critical free throws which could have iced the game. Another bad night by him could mean heartbreak for a second straight year.Los Vegas has the Tar Heels a slight favorite which means this game looks to be going down to the wire, just as the last three have for UNC. Personally, I CAN'T WAIT!