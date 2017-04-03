MARCH MADNESS

UNC vs. Gonzaga tonight!

North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks and Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski (AP photos Mark Humphrey and Ben Margot

By
GLENDALE, Arizona (WTVD) --
We got what we wanted in the Valley Of The Sun. Two number one seeds clashing for the NCAA title. East versus West. Blue Blood versus a small Jesuit college. North Carolina versus Gonzaga!

Just don't call it David versus Goliath. Gonzaga is a really good program and has been for a while. The Zags have just one loss this season and won both the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles

Senior big (and I mean BIG!) man Przemek Karnowski is the focal point of a dangerous attack. The seven foot one, 300 pound giant helps Gonzaga maintain the most efficient post offense in the country. The good news for Carolina is they have the size to counter. Karnowski will be banging with Kennedy Meeks inside which will be a key matchup to watch.

UNC needs their stars to step-up in a big way. Mainly Joel Berry who was terrible in the semifinal shooting 2 of 14 and missing those critical free throws which could have iced the game. Another bad night by him could mean heartbreak for a second straight year.

Los Vegas has the Tar Heels a slight favorite which means this game looks to be going down to the wire, just as the last three have for UNC. Personally, I CAN'T WAIT!
Related Topics:
sportsuncNCAAmarch madness
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARCH MADNESS
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
Gonzaga beats South Carolina in Final Four, will take on UNC
UNC defeats Oregon, headed to national championship
More march madness
SPORTS
NCAA title game: Blue blood vs. new blood
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
Bryan Bickell recalled by Hurricanes after MS diagnosis
UNC opens as 2-point favorite for championship game vs. Gonzaga
More Sports
Top Stories
Stormy evening ahead with risk of severe weather
Mark Armstrong predicts UNC victory
Conagra recalls Hunt's chili kits; may contain salmonella
Son-in-law facing charges in Fayetteville man's death
Several killed, wounded in Russia subway blast
Tornado exposes pot growing operation
Three people injured in Durham County crash
Show More
2 students charged with sex assault at Raleigh high school
Uber driver shot while dropping off rider in North Carolina
3-year-old critically injured after being hit by car
Amber Alert for NC girl cancelled, parents found dead
Homeowner arrested after killing intruder in his shower: Police
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: UNC's road to the National Championship
PHOTOS: UNC takes on Oregon in Final Four
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
More Photos