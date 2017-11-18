UNC-W holds off Campbell despite Burk's career-high 33

UNC Wilmington withstood a 3-point barrage from Marcus Burk and rallied late for an 88-84 win over Campbell on Saturday night.Burk hit career highs with eight 3-pointers and 33 points and former Raleigh Millbrook star Chris Clemons added 17 for Campbell (1-2), which led by seven, 59-52, with 10:46 to play.However, the Seahawks (2-1) made 65 percent of their shots in the second half and knocked down 16-of-21 from the line.Jaylen Fornes and Jordon Talley scored 18 points each for UNCW, while Devontae Cacok added 16, plus 17 rebounds and Wichita State transfer Ty Taylor chipped in 17, plus nine boards. Talley hit all four of his free throws in the final minute and dealt 14 assists for UNCW, which made 10-of-21 threes (.476) and 31-of-59 from the field overall.Burk made 12-of-17 from the floor and 8-of-13 from 3-point range to surpass the 27-point output in last year's win over Houston Baptist in the CIT. Clemons, who was limited by a foot injury in the second half, scored just three points after the break.Burk hit his seventh and eighth triples of the night and the Camels cut the gap to just 87-84 with 16 seconds left before Jaquel Richmond hit the second of two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining for the final margin."It's disappointing to come away with a loss," said Campbell head coach Kevin McGeehan. "Give UNCW credit. That's a very experienced team with a bunch of guys who have played in multiple NCAA tournaments. It was a heck of a ball game to watch and the fans got their money's worth."UNCW held a 37-34 lead at halftime.Campbell returns to action Monday when it hosts Johnson & Wales at 7 p.m.