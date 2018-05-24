SPORTS

UNC women's lacrosse led to Final Four by Chapel Hill walk-on

EMBED </>More Videos

Naomi Lerner went from walk-on to senior captain (WTVD)

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
The UNC women's lacrosse team makes its 10th appearance in the Final Four this weekend.

The Tar Heels will face James Madison in Friday's national semifinal, a rematch of the season opener which the Dukes won in double OT. For the senior class, this marks the third trip to the semifinals in the last four years.

They wouldn't be returning without the leadership and skill of Naomi Lerner.



She's the first player in program history to be named Senior Captain while having spent the previous year on the "blue team," made up of mostly backups. Lerner didn't start playing the game until the eighth grade at Durham Academy.

She walked on at UNC and didn't see any playing time until this season. Now Lerner has a chance to complete her journey as a national champion.



Watch the video for a full report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswomen athletesuncChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Vets display competitive spirit as Valor Games come to the Triangle
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
Former UNC star Phil Ford has surgery for prostate cancer
Player who nearly died reunites with first responders in Raleigh
More Sports
Top Stories
Man's bizarre comments unnerve parents at Cary park
No assembly required: IKEA not coming to Cary after all
NCCU coach Moton reveals special impact of new WCPSS superintendent
North Korea says it dismantled nuclear test site: Reports
At least two dead in Italy train crash
Family: SC rattlesnake bite victim picked up snake
Coast Guard suspends search for NC man who vanished from cruise ship
NC parents upset after autistic girl left on school bus for hours
Show More
Raleigh neighbors fight road expansion near Crabtree Valley Mall
Credit union responds after customer says offensive figurine was on display
Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent
Teen arrested in series of threats against Alamance County schools
Sperm, egg donation facing decreased anonymity
More News