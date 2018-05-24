UNC women's lacrosse led to Final Four by Chapel Hill walk-on

UNC women’s lacrosse getting ready for the final four. 7th trip in the last 10 years. Heels face James Madison Friday in Stony Brook pic.twitter.com/dKQnFVjGjg — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) May 22, 2018

The UNC women's lacrosse team makes its 10th appearance in the Final Four this weekend.The Tar Heels will face James Madison in Friday's national semifinal, a rematch of the season opener which the Dukes won in double OT. For the senior class, this marks the third trip to the semifinals in the last four years.They wouldn't be returning without the leadership and skill of Naomi Lerner.She's the first player in program history to be named Senior Captain while having spent the previous year on the "blue team," made up of mostly backups. Lerner didn't start playing the game until the eighth grade at Durham Academy.She walked on at UNC and didn't see any playing time until this season. Now Lerner has a chance to complete her journey as a national champion.Watch the video for a full report.