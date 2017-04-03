UNC, Zags in tight contest as second half begins

Another largely raggedy half and once again, the Heels are still right there. Roy looked PO'D leaving the court. I'd expect better in 2H — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 4, 2017

The last thing Joel Berry said in the tunnel before they ran out was "play hard and have fun!" — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) April 4, 2017

This man is gonna do big things I bet pic.twitter.com/z0bd2VhUCv — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 4, 2017

Roy Williams takes the floor in search of Natty #3 pic.twitter.com/Ax6GmSlftC — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) April 4, 2017

Gonzaga threw a couple different approaches at North Carolina in their national championship game. The Zags lead UNC 35-32 at the half.Asked what he needed to see in the second half, Coach Roy Williams responded "get the ball in the basket."Less than four minutes into the game, Gonzaga put both its big men on the floor - Zach Collins and Przemek Karnowski. Collins had his first career double-double in the semifinals against South Carolina.On the defensive side, Gonzaga is taking the small approach to guarding North Carolina's Justin Jackson, putting point guard Nigel Williams-Goss on him.Jackson causes matchup problems because he's a good shooter and strong off the dribble for a 6-foot-8 player. Williams-Goss is a superb defender, but gives up five inches to Jackson.The Zags' decision has worked early in the game, as Jackson has yet to get on track. The standout for Gonzaga has been guard Josh Perkins, who scored 8 points early. He averaged 8 points per game this season.The betting public is supporting Gonzaga, but the sharps in Las Vegas appear to be backing North Carolina to win the NCAA title.Wagering trends released by William Hill US on Monday night show that 64 percent of the bets on the money line wager are backing Gonzaga to win the NCAA Tournament. But 78 percent of the amount of money wagered on the bet is backing the Tar Heels, meaning North Carolina is getting fewer but more substantial bets.William Hill operates more than 100 sports books in Nevada.The money line is at plus-100 for Gonzaga, meaning a win pays at even money. North Carolina is at minus-120, meaning a bettor would need to wager $120 to win $100.The shift is slight but meaningful in games where the spread is close - North Carolina is favored by 1 point and that means some gamblers who want to back Gonzaga might prefer to just take slightly better money line odds.Gonzaga accounts for about 55 percent of the money wagered and tickets on the spread.About one-fourth of those who filled out brackets on ESPN and Yahoo still have a chance to correctly call the March Madness champion.About 15 percent of bracketeers on ESPN and 17 percent on ESPN picked North Carolina to win the title before the tournament started, making the Tar Heels the most popular selection for champion in the 68-team field.Gonzaga is the fifth most popular pick on both platforms as a champ on about 9 percent of brackets.More popular as title picks than Gonzaga: Villanova, Kansas and Duke.Not bad for a tournament that wrecked brackets all over the field, especially in the East region where No. 7 seed South Carolina made the Final Four. Far fewer than 1 percent of brackets predicted the Gamecocks to go that far.