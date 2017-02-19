SPORTS

UNCC quarterback, younger brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges

Kevin Olsen (WSOC)

University of North Carolina at Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen was arrested on rape charges Sunday, police said according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

Olsen is the younger brother of Panthers TE, Greg Olsen.

Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.

UNCC released this statement:

The University administration has been in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon.The allegations in this incident took place off campus. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances. Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures. Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time.

Read more at WSOC.
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis Open to claim world No. 1 ranking
Sources: Pelicans inquire about DeMarcus Cousins, Paul George
Chase Elliott edges Dale Earnhardt Jr. to win 2nd straight Daytona pole
Jimmer Fredette scores 73 points in Chinese league game
More Sports
Top Stories
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
Man charged for hitting girlfriend's son 62 times in minutes
Crews save Johnston County neighborhood from brush fire
Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
Raleigh gardener gives advice on February planting
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Show More
Man, 25, dies in 80-foot fall from NC waterfall
Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives
Swedes ridicule Trump's suggestion of major incident
Gunshot victim who crashed into Fayetteville house dies
Toughening penalties if pets are harmed during crimes
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos