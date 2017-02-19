University of North Carolina at Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen was arrested on rape charges Sunday, police said according to ABC affiliate WSOC.
Olsen is the younger brother of Panthers TE, Greg Olsen.
Kevin Olsen was arrested on charges of second-degree forcible rape, cyberstalking, assault on a female, and second-degree forced sex.
UNCC released this statement:
The University administration has been in close communication with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department regarding its arrest of student-athlete Kevin Olsen Sunday afternoon.The allegations in this incident took place off campus. This incident occurred a week after a separate, unrelated case of alleged on-campus sexual assault involving acquaintances. Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics, and the University is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures. Due to the ongoing CMPD investigation and federal protections on student information, the University will have no further comment on the investigation at this time.
