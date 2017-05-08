UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, indicted on rape charges

A grand jury indicted UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen on rape charges Monday.Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen,for the suspected attack on a female in an off-campus apartment.The grand jury handed up indictments on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree sexual offense.Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her. They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck.The accuser called the police and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The report said she had bruises and scratches.Olsen has been suspended from UNC-Charlotte athletics.See more from ABC affiliate