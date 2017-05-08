SPORTS

UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, indicted on rape charges

Kevin Olsen (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A grand jury indicted UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen on rape charges Monday.

Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged in February for the suspected attack on a female in an off-campus apartment.

The grand jury handed up indictments on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree sexual offense.

Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her. They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck.

The accuser called the police and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The report said she had bruises and scratches.

Olsen has been suspended from UNC-Charlotte athletics.

See more from ABC affiliate WSOC

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscharlotte newsrapegrand juryCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges
SPORTS
U.S. fights back to beat Sweden 4-3 at ice hockey worlds
Athletes put style on display at Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming wins 2017 Kentucky Derby
Kevin Knox steers clear of Triangle, picks Kentucky
More Sports
Top Stories
How local law enforcement can track your every move
School bus driver, monitor fired after child left on bus
Report: Woman in deadly wrong-way I-85 crash was drunk
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Burlington man faces nearly a dozen drug, assault charges
Raleigh nonprofit still going strong, changing lives
Wake County librarian recognized as best in the nation
Show More
Daughter of Moore Co. Sheriff's deputy dies in crash
School activity bus involved in crash in Apex
NCCU engineer dies in Durham house fire
NC man arrested, robbed man in clothing store bathroom
Highway construction closes Spring Lake business
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos