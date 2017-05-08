UNCC QB, brother of Panthers TE, indicted on rape charges

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A grand jury indicted UNC Charlotte quarterback Kevin Olsen on rape charges Monday.
Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was charged in February for the suspected attack on a female in an off-campus apartment.
The grand jury handed up indictments on three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of assault on a female and one count of second-degree sexual offense.
Prosecutors said Olsen texted a woman and threatened to kill her. They said he raped her, punched her in the face and also threatened to kill himself, wrapping a phone charger around his neck.
The accuser called the police and was treated for injuries at a hospital. The report said she had bruises and scratches.
Olsen has been suspended from UNC-Charlotte athletics.
See more from ABC affiliate WSOC
Report a Typo