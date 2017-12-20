"Ultracompetitive" is the term that's used frequently to describe North Carolina women's basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell, who won her 1,000th game Tuesday.But two other words always come to mind: resilient and relentless. You could say that all three generally go together in high achievers, but the latter two are so much a part of Hatchell's story.And those qualities are why it appears that the Tar Heels are "back" after two years of missing the NCAA tournament.North Carolina is 10-2 this season following Tuesday's 79-63 victory over Grambling State in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It was a historic day for Hatchell and the program, but it was a fairly routine performance for this year's team, which has won eight games in a row.