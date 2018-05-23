SPORTS

Veterans display competitive spirit as Valor Games come to the Triangle

Nearly 125 athletes are competing in the Valor Games (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The Valor Games celebrate sports as a means of empowering individuals, helping those facing life for the first time with a disability continue to gain confidence.

These veterans know how to fight, and they were showing that at Duke on Wednesday.

"Wheelchair basketball is not for the weak or the weary because it is a tough sport," said Ashley Thomas, founder/executive director of Bridge II Sports.

Toughness is something Glenn McClary is very familiar with.

McClary served in the U.S. Marines from 1978-1984. He later had an amputation that put him in a wheelchair.

For McClary finding his place on the court was easy.

"Somebody got to take charge," McClary said.

Thomas said the athleticism and competition help the participants realize they're "not broken."

The Games include 11 sports.

The three-day event also included action at the Dean Smith Center and Lake Crabtree County Park. Thursday is the final day.
