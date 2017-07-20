SPORTS

VIDEO: Area football coaches dish on courting their wives

NCCU's Jerry Mack, ECU's Scottie Montgomery, Duke's David Cutcliffe, NC State's Dave Doeren, and UNC's Larry Fedora dish on how they met their wives.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Contrary to popular belief, the life of a college football coach isn't all about recruiting, pressing palms with boosters and figuring out Xs and Os. There's got to be a little time to score off the field, too.

In the relaxed atmosphere of the 15th annual Pigskin Preview in Cary on Thursday, five area college football coaches let down their guard and revealed how they courted their future wives.

RELATED: Coaches share funny stories from recruiting trail

As East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery tells it:

"I told her to stand up, and she stood up, and her eyes got big and she started tearing up and I didn't know if I should continue. I didn't know if she was gonna say yes, no, or 'H' no."

UNC coach Larry Fedora revealed his future father-in-law wanted him to take over the family physical therapy business.

Duke coach David Cutcliffe and N.C. State's Dave Doeren planned their romances around their busy football schedules.

NC Central's Jerry Mack also dished on his romance game plan.

Check out all the details in the video above.

Full report on the Pigskin Preview here.
