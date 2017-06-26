Video: Fight nights in Durham

SPORTS

Robert Kinlaw
Top Catz Boxing hosted its annual Fight Night in at the Durham Armory on Thursday.

Spectators filled the floor to watch the event, which featured both North Carolina natives and out-of-state competitors from Indiana, Texas, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.



Among the most well-known were Hafiz Montgomery and Austin "BabyFace Assassin" Bryant, who fought for the WBF North American Regional Title. Montgomery defeated Bryant to win the title, ending Bryant's 4-0 record and impressive four K.O. streak.

Newly-crowned UBP Champion Maynard Allison also appeared at the event.

At a press conference, Top Catz CEO Tony Meeks said the company strives to host exciting fights that spotlight young fighters.

"If you come to our shows, it is entertainment to the max," he said. "Top Catz Boxing's goal is to sell out every show, and give young fighters a chance to grow."
